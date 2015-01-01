Abstract

BACKGROUND: Two key positions have been defined for the in-house management of patients in the context of a terrorism-related mass casualty incident (Terror-MASCAL). The senior triage coordinator (LArS) categorizes the injured according to injury severity using algorithms. The central operational and medical coordinator (ZONK) disposes and prioritizes the injured for treatment measures, considering the injury severity and the available treatment capacities. The dynamics and complexity of a Terror-MASCAL combined with the high number of patients requires comprehensible documentation.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: The evaluation of an incident exercise of a Terror-MASCAL revealed deficits in its documentation. Based on the deficits identified, requirements have been defined. The article presents the management and documentation aids of a German national trauma center.



RESULTS: The hospital with its currently available resources is abstractly represented via the Trauma Tactics Board (TTB). Patients with their individual injuries are represented by identification cards on the TTB. The ZONK can prioritize and dispose further treatment based on the information about the available resources and the patient-specific injury pattern. The patient registry continues to document the patient's other medical findings. Important external and internal information is noted in an event register. The entire documentation process on the TTB is documented by camera.



CONCLUSION: Documentation aids are required to fulfil the core tasks of the ZONK. By using the documentation aids, a hospital can prepare for a Terror-MASCAL within a short time. Lack of daily practical application of the documentation aids should be compensated for by regular practice and interdisciplinary exchange of experience.



===



Hintergrund



Für die innerklinische Organisation von Patienten im Rahmen eines Terror-MANV wurden zwei Schlüsselpositionen definiert. Der Leitende Arzt Sichtung (LArS) kategorisiert die Verletzten anhand von Algorithmen entsprechend der Verletzungsschwere. Der Zentrale Operative Notfall Koordinator (ZONK) disponiert und priorisiert die Verletzten für die Behandlungsmaßnahmen unter Berücksichtigung der Verletzungsschwere und der verfügbaren Behandlungskapazitäten. Die Dynamik und Komplexität eines Terror-MANV, einhergehend mit der hohen Patientenzahl, erfordern eine nachvollziehbare Dokumentation.



Material und Methoden



Die Auswertung einer Großschadensübung eines Terror-MANV zeigte Defizite in der Dokumentation eines Terror-MANV auf. Durch die festgestellten Defizite konnten Anforderungen definiert werden. Der Artikel präsentiert die Management- und Dokumentationshilfen eines deutschen überregionalen Traumazentrums.



Ergebnisse



Die Klinik mit ihren aktuell verfügbaren Ressourcen wird abstrakt über das Trauma Tactics Board (TTB) dargestellt. Die Patienten mit ihren individuellen Verletzungen werden durch Identifikationskarten auf dem TTB repräsentiert. Der ZONK kann anhand der Informationen über die verfügbaren Ressourcen und das patientenspezifische Verletzungsmuster die weitere Behandlung priorisieren und disponieren. Im Patientenregister werden die weiteren Befunde des Patienten fortgesetzt dokumentiert. Wichtige externe und interne Informationen werden in einem Ereignisregister vermerkt. Der gesamte Dokumentationsprozess auf dem TTB wird per Kamera dokumentiert.



Diskussion



Zur Erfüllung der Kernaufgaben des ZONK sind Dokumentationshilfen erforderlich. Durch Anwendung der Dokumentationshilfen kann sich eine Klinik innerhalb kürzer Zeit auf einen Terror-MANV vorbereiten. Fehlende tägliche praktische Anwendung der Dokumentationshilfen sollten durch regelmäßiges Üben und fachübergreifenden Erfahrungsaustausch ausgeglichen werden.

Language: de