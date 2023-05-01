|
Citation
|
Pringle BD, Hurley GA, McGrath TA, Reed JR, Zapata I, Ross DW. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37451956
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Glenohumeral dislocations present a challenging management dilemma in austere settings where patient transport time may be prolonged. Expeditious reduction is preferable, but treatment is commonly expected to take place within a hospital or comparable facility. Through a novel shoulder injury program, professional ski patrollers trained as emergency medical technicians (EMTs) have diagnosed and reduced anterior shoulder dislocations using biomechanical techniques without sedation or analgesia for over 20 y. Summary records have been maintained to track the performance and safety of this program.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency medical services; analgesia; glenohumeral dislocation; prehospital; sedation; wilderness