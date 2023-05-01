Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Glenohumeral dislocations present a challenging management dilemma in austere settings where patient transport time may be prolonged. Expeditious reduction is preferable, but treatment is commonly expected to take place within a hospital or comparable facility. Through a novel shoulder injury program, professional ski patrollers trained as emergency medical technicians (EMTs) have diagnosed and reduced anterior shoulder dislocations using biomechanical techniques without sedation or analgesia for over 20 y. Summary records have been maintained to track the performance and safety of this program.



METHODS: Five hundred forty-six records of winter sports-related shoulder injuries from 2009-10 to 2019-20 were retrospectively analyzed to determine the assessment performance and dislocation reduction efficacy of EMTs, with the intent of ascertaining whether EMT-trained practitioners can reliably and safely diagnose and reduce anterior shoulder dislocations without premedication in a remote and resource-limited setting.



RESULTS: EMTs identified anterior shoulder dislocations with 98% sensitivity and 96% diagnostic accuracy. The overall success rate of reduction attempts was 86%, or 88% when limited to confirmed anterior dislocations. Two fracture-dislocations and 4 misdiagnoses were manipulated. No instances of iatrogenic harm were identified, and no patients who underwent successful reductions required ambulance transportation.



CONCLUSIONS: With appropriate education and within a structured program, EMT-trained practitioners can reliably and safely diagnose and reduce anterior shoulder dislocations using biomechanical techniques without premedication in remote and resource-limited environments. Implementation of similar programs in austere settings has the potential to improve patient care. Further, using biomechanical reduction techniques may reduce reliance on procedural sedation irrespective of care setting.

