Abstract

The commentary provides a forceful critique against the spurious idea of arming teachers in K-12 schools from the standpoint of Bronfenbrenner's ecological model, arguing that a comprehensive approach to school safety should address bullying, mental health, and social isolation while fostering positive relationships and addressing the physical structure of schools and their external environments. Using an ecological lens to redefine school safety as a complex construct highlights interconnections and interrelations among different levels of power, emphasizes the importance of a holistic perspective, challenges the reactive, level-based strategies that overemphasize arming teachers, and asserts that this approach only exacerbates problems for students, faculty, first responders, and the community. Ultimately, stakeholders are urged to maintain a comprehensive and interrelated view of school safety, even in the face of tragedies such as school shootings.

Language: en