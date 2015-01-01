Abstract

The article examines the activities of the All-Russian Water Rescue Society, which was one of the main organizations of pre-revolutionary Russia. The creation of the mentioned organization was initiated by the official authorities of the Russian Empire. The fact is that the number of accidents on the water forced the state to seek support from society in the rescue of drowning people. Special attention is paid to the cases of rescue by atamans and sailors of the Kiev District Society for the Rescue of peasants on the waters in 1893 - 1896. Each of the above cases of drowning rescue is associated with the everyday courage of representatives of the pre-revolutionary public organization. The Board, atamans and sailors of the Kiev District Water Rescue Society made every possible effort to reduce the negative statistics of deaths on the water in the pre-revolutionary Russian Empire.



Keywords: peasant class, Kiev water rescue society, reservoirs, river accident, atamans, sailors.

Language: en