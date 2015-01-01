Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research has shown that cocaine-associated deaths occur more frequently in hot weather, which has not been described for other illicit drugs or combinations of drugs. The study objective was to evaluate the relation between temperature and risk of death related to cocaine, opioids and amphetamines in British Columbia, Canada.

Methods: We extracted data on all deaths with cocaine, opioid or amphetamine toxicity recorded as an underlying or contributing cause from BC vital statistics for 1998-2017. We used a time-stratified case-crossover design to estimate the effect of temperature on the risk of death associated with acute drug toxicity during the warmer months (May through September). Odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated for each 10°C increase in the 2-day average maximum temperature at the residential location.

Results: We included 4913 deaths in the analyses. A 10°C increase in the 2-day average maximum temperature was associated with an OR of 1.43 (95% CI 1.11-1.86) for deaths with only cocaine toxicity recorded (n = 561), an OR of 1.15 (95% CI 0.99-1.33) for deaths with opioids only (n = 1682) and an OR of 1.11 (95% CI 0.60-2.04) for deaths with amphetamines only (n = 133). There were also elevated effects when toxicity from multiple drugs was recorded. Sensitivity analyses showed differences in the ORs by sex, by climatic region, and when the location of death was used instead of the location of residence.

Interpretation: Increasing temperatures were associated with higher odds of death due to drug toxicity, especially for cocaine alone and combined with other drugs. Targeted interventions are necessary to prevent death associated with toxic drug use during hot weather.

