Abstract

Emergency vehicle crashes, involving police vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks, pose a serious traffic safety concern causing severe injury and deaths to first responders and other road users. However, limited research is available focusing on the contributing factors and their interactions related to these crashes. This research aims to address this gap by 1) identifying patterns of emergency vehicle crashes based on severity levels in both emergency and non-emergency modes and 2) comparing the associations by response modes for the related fatal, nonfatal injury, and no-injury crashes. Two national crash databases, Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and Crash Report Sampling System (CRSS), were utilized for police-reported emergency vehicle crashes from January 2016 to February 2020. Association rule mining (ARM) was employed to reveal the association between factors that strongly contributed to these crashes. The generated rules were validated using the lift increase criterion (LIC). The results showed the complex nature of risk factors influencing the severity of emergency vehicle crashes. The fatal consequences of speeding with no seatbelt usage were evident for emergency mode, whereas none of these risky driving attributes was observed for non-emergency mode. In addition, the analysis identified the risk of fatal emergency vehicle crashes involving pedestrians in dark-lighted conditions in both response modes. Regarding nonfatal injury severity, angle collisions were more likely to occur at urban intersections during emergencies, while rear-end crashes were more frequent on segments with a posted speed limit of 40-45 mph during non-emergency incidents. The outcomes also revealed that the no-injury crashes involving fire trucks exhibited different patterns depending on the response mode. The findings of this study can guide in making effective strategies to improve safe driving behavior of first responders. The identified associations provide insights into the factors that can be controlled to ensure safe operation of emergency vehicles on the road.

Language: en