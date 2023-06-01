|
Citation
|
Atkins K, Schneider A, Gallaher J, Charles A. Am. J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37453802
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Prehospital interventions may increase the time to definitive care. Compared to ground ambulance, we hypothesize improved mortality for patients with isolated, penetrating torso injuries transported via private vehicle.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emergency medical services and trauma; Ground ambulance transport; Penetrating torso trauma; Private vehicle transport