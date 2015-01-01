Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted multiple aspects of family life, including normative tendencies for adolescents to establish independence from the family. This disruption has had profound, but variable impacts on parent-adolescent relationships, strengthening them in some circumstances and increasing the risk for harsh parenting and maltreatment in others. Factors that moderated this influence include a family's financial situation and pandemic-related job loss, pre-existing characteristics of the parent-child relationship, and parent and adolescent mental health. Further research is needed to examine the mechanisms through which the pandemic continues to influence parent-adolescent relationships, with attention to policy-related impacts.

