Harms MB, Record J. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2023; 52: e101637.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.copsyc.2023.101637

37453182

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted multiple aspects of family life, including normative tendencies for adolescents to establish independence from the family. This disruption has had profound, but variable impacts on parent-adolescent relationships, strengthening them in some circumstances and increasing the risk for harsh parenting and maltreatment in others. Factors that moderated this influence include a family's financial situation and pandemic-related job loss, pre-existing characteristics of the parent-child relationship, and parent and adolescent mental health. Further research is needed to examine the mechanisms through which the pandemic continues to influence parent-adolescent relationships, with attention to policy-related impacts.


COVID-19 pandemic; Harsh parenting; Adolescent development; Maltreatment; Parent–child relationship

