Abstract

This cross-sectional study aimed to evaluate the health characteristics and behaviors associated with depression in a large probabilistic sample of Brazilian reproductive-aged women. A total of 11,698 non-pregnant women aged 18-49 years old from the 26 Brazilian capitals and Federal District were interviewed by landline between 2020 and 2021. Logistic regression models were used to estimate the Odds Ratio (OR) of health characteristics and behaviors (smoking, alcohol abuse, physical activity, regular intake of fruits and vegetables, overweight, obesity and poor self-rated health) according to the presence of depression and drug treatment for depression. Medical diagnosis of depression, and other health characteristics and behaviors were self-reported. Analyses were adjusted by age, race/skin color, education, and marital status. Prevalence of self-reported depression was 13.3% and drug treatment for depression was reported by 5.3% of the total studied population. The presence of self-reported depression was associated with smoking (adjusted OR - aOR 2.15; CI95%:1.44-3.20), regular intake of fruits and vegetables (aOR 0.75; CI95%:0.59-0.95), overweight (aOR 1.38; CI95%:1.10-1.71), obesity (aOR 1.34; CI95%:1.04-1.71) and poor self-rated health (aOR 4.34; CI95%:3.04-6.21). Drug treatment for depression was associated with smoking (aOR 2.29; CI95%:1.33-3.95), overweight (aOR 1.65; CI95%:1.18-2.30) and poor self-rated health (aOR 4.20; CI95%:2.59-6.83). Self-reported depression and drug treatment for depression were associated with unfavorable health characteristics and behaviors among reproductive-aged women in Brazil.

