Abstract

In 1999, WHO launched a global initiative on the prevention of suicide. WHO, in partnership with the International Association for Suicide Prevention, prepared resources and recommendations to inform specific social and professional groups who could have an effect on suicide prevention--including the media. 1

The media shapes many of our social constructs, including among vulnerable populations such as youth and people with mental illness. Mass media has an important role in strengthening or weakening public health efforts, including suicide prevention. Nearly 1000 studies worldwide have produced clear evidence on the effects of media reporting on suicide: adherence to reporting guidelines reduces suicide contagion, and non-adherence worsens it. 2

However, since the reporting guidelines were published in 2000, social media has transformed the landscape of modern communication. It is a fundamental but largely unregulated means by which people communicate, share ideas, and access information.

