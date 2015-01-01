|
Citation
|
Ammerman BA, Jacobucci R. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 326: e115338.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37453309
|
Abstract
|
While predominant suicide theories emphasize the role of social connectedness in suicidal thinking, there is a need to better understand (a) how specific aspects of social connection relate to suicidal ideation and (b) the timeframe over which these relationships persist. The current study examined ecological momentary assessment data over a 30-day period from 35 participants with past-year suicidal thoughts or behaviors (mean age = 25.88; 62.9% women; 68.6% White) to address these questions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Continuous time models; Ecological momentary assessment; Interpersonal interactions; Proximal risk; Suicide risk