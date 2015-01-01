Abstract

While predominant suicide theories emphasize the role of social connectedness in suicidal thinking, there is a need to better understand (a) how specific aspects of social connection relate to suicidal ideation and (b) the timeframe over which these relationships persist. The current study examined ecological momentary assessment data over a 30-day period from 35 participants with past-year suicidal thoughts or behaviors (mean age = 25.88; 62.9% women; 68.6% White) to address these questions.



RESULTS demonstrated that absence of social contact was associated with next timepoint suicidal ideation, even after considering the suicidal ideation autoregressive effect (i.e., concurrent), with effects strongest in the short-term.



FINDINGS provide preliminary evidence of the need to assess for the presence of social contact, and for assessments to occur in close proximity (i.e., a few hours), to capture the true dynamics of risk for suicidal ideation. Although needing replication, results suggest importance of just-in-time interventions targeting suicidal ideation.

