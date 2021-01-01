Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Every 40s, one person in the world commits suicide. As such, suicide is considered a public health problem, and prior suicide attempt is one of the risk factors associated with completed suicide. Despite the strategies implemented and the studies carried out, in Colombia suicide figures are on the rise, more markedly in the economically active population.



OBJECTIVE: To identify the sociodemographic, family, personal, economic and religious factors associated with suicide attempt in patients of productive age (18-62 years old) in a mental health institution in Bogota, Colombia.



METHODS: An analytical prevalence study was conducted at the Nuestra Señora de la Paz mental health clinic in Bogota. To explore the relationship between the factors described and suicide attempt, a review of 350 medical records of the selected population was carried out.



RESULTS: In total, 37.7% of the sample presented a suicide attempt. Associations were found between the suicide attempt and higher education than primary school (PR=0.47 [0.23-0.97]), no economic income (PR=1.72 [1.13-2.61]), no partner (PR=2.10 [1.33-3.32]), alcohol consumption (P=.045), hallucinogen use (PR=2.39 [0.97-3.43]) and the presence of personality disorder (PR=1.93 [1.11-3.34]).



CONCLUSIONS: The results of the study are similar to those previously described in other studies around the world. There is a need to recognise and address various factors associated with suicide attempt in depressed patients in order to implement promotion and prevention actions, early identification and specific interventions that have an impact on the numbers of completed suicide in the country.

Language: es