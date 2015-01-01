SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Raad R. The Journal of Ayn Rand Studies 2023; 23(1-2): 343-347.

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.5325/jaynrandstud.23.1-2.0343

Abstract

In Retaking College Hill: The Adults Are Back, Walter Donway takes us on a tour of a university that has been consumed by low standards and cancel culture. The dean is attempting to protect the university's standards but is being opposed at every turn, and there is a plot to fi re him. A small group of his supporters try to help him. They face opposition of multiple types, including violence, each step of the way and must skillfully manage the situation. This is a novel of ideas--showing us how philosophy got the university into this mess, and how clear thinking and powerful ideas--such as those of Ayn Rand--can help reverse the trend.


Language: en
