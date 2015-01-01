Abstract

An alternate solution to minimizing the delay in rescuing people stuck in disastrous situations like drowning in water bodies has been illustrated in our project. Every year, monsoon rains knock out manual rescue services and create flood-like conditions. It is also noticed that at crowded places like beaches, swimming pools or even near secluded water bodies, the constant demand for a human lifeguard can be a problem at times. The absence of lifeguards can also prove to be very hazardous at high water levels times. To overcome such dangerous situations and minimize human accidents due to accidents near big water bodies, Rescue Robot's prototype development can aid teams in conducting difficult and life-saving missions. The model is to be fully automated instead of using the remote control in the field. To control the robot, we introduce an application that can control the rescue robot from a distance and this is to be done using IoT technology. The idea of deploying rescue robots as robotic lifeguards at places where accidents are likely to happen can help to take suitable steps in avoiding those disasters.



Keywords-- water rescue, robotic lifeguards, automated, avoiding disasters

