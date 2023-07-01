Abstract

PURPOSE

To document epilepsy-related mortality in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and investigate possible associations with onchocerciasis endemicity.



Methods

Systematic review with meta-analysis. Searches were performed in PubMed and Google Scholar (search terms: 'epilepsy'; 'mortality/death'; 'sub-Saharan Africa'). Included studies were classified as high-risk or low-risk for onchocerciasis based on documented endemicity data. Pooled mortality rates and annual case fatality rates (CFR) were calculated, and risk factors for mortality among persons with epilepsy (PWE) were investigated using meta-regression analysis.



Results

The 28 eligible studies reported 30 epilepsy surveys, of which 9 (30.0%) were conducted in onchocerciasis high-risk sites. The pooled epilepsy mortality rate was 20.9 (95% CI: 5.9-74.4) per 100,000 person-years, and the pooled CFR was 36.2 (95% CI: 23.9-54.4) per 1,000 PWE per year, albeit with substantial between-study heterogeneity. Compared to onchocerciasis low-risk sites, high-risk sites had higher pooled mortality (342.9 versus 10.0 per 100,000 PY; p<0.001) and CFR (57.0 versus 26.6 per 1,000 PWE per year; p = 0.001). Mortality of PWE was almost five-fold that of people without epilepsy (mortality risk ratio: 4.9; 95% CI: 3.5-6.8). Studies in onchocerciasis high-risk sites and the study which recruited only PWE with nodding syndrome were associated with higher CFR (p = 0.044 and p = 0.002, respectively). The leading causes of epilepsy-related death were status epilepticus (58.5%), drowning (15.7%), and sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (10.1%).



Conclusion

Epilepsy mortality remains high in SSA. Most reported causes of death among PWE might be averted by improving seizure control. Better epilepsy prevention and care are urgently needed, particularly in onchocerciasis-endemic settings.

Language: en