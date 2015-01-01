Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injury is one of the major health problems in South Korea. Few studies have evaluated both intentional and unintentional injury when investigating the association between exposure to air pollutants and injury.



Objectives: We aimed to explore the association between short-term exposure to ambient air pollution and years of life lost (YLLs) due to injury.



Methods: Data on daily YLLs for 2002~2019 were obtained from the the Death Statistics Database of the Korean National Statistical Office. This study estimated short-term exposure to particulate matter with an aerodynamic diameter of <10 μm (PM10), particulate matter with an aerodynamic diameter of <2.5 μm (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and ozone (O3). This time series study was conducted using a generalized additive model (GAM) assuming a Gaussian distribution. We also evaluated a delayed effect of ambient air pollution by constructing a lag structure up to seven days. The best-fitting lag was selected based on smallest generalized cross validation (GCV) value. To explore effect modification by intentionality of injury (i.e., intentional injury [self-harm, assault] and unintentional injury), we conducted stratified subgroup analyses. Additionally, we stratified unintentional injury by mechanism (traffic accident, fall, etc.).



Results: During the study period, the average daily YLLs due to injury was 307.5 years. In the intentional injury, YLLs due to self-harm and assault showed positive association with air pollutants. In the unintentional injury, YLLs due to fall, electric current, fire and poisoning showed positive association with air pollutants, whereas YLLs due to traffic accident, mechanical force and drowning/submersion showed negative associations with air pollutants.



Conclusions: Injury is recognized as preventable, and effective strategies to create a safe society are important. Therefore, we need to establish strategies to prevent injury and consider air pollutants in this regard.



손상(injury)은 외부의 작용에 의해 신체에 장애가 발생하는 것으로 행위의 의도에 따라 자살, 테러, 폭력, 학대 등과 같은 의도적 손상과 낙상, 충돌, 재난∙재해, 운수사고, 화상과 같이 일상적인 생활환경에서 발생하는 비의도적 손상 및 의도 미확인 손상으로 구분된다. 손상은 평균수명의 증가로 인한 질병구조의 변화와 높은 사망률로 인해 전 세계적으로 주요한 사회경제적 문제로 여겨지고 있다.1) 우리나라에서도 손상은 3대 사망원인에 포함되며, 손상 전후 삶의 변화가 큰 주요한 건강문제로 여겨지고 있다.2) 2015년 전체 사망 중 손상으로 인한 사망률은 10.4%로 OECD 국가 중 1위였으며3) 통계청에서 발표된 2019년 10만 명당 주요 사망원인별 사망률에 따르면 외부요인으로 인한 사망자는 인구 10만 명당 53.1명으로 전체 사망원인 중 악성신생물 다음으로 높은 사망률을 나타내었다.4) 손상으로 인한 진료비는 2020년 5조 147억 원으로 2011년 3조 358억 원 보다 65.2% 증가한 수치를 나타내었다.5) 이렇듯 지속적으로 증가하는 손상으로 인한 사회적 부담을 경감시키기 위해 손상으로 인한 사망에 영향을 미치는 요인을 파악하는 것이 필요하다.



주요 대기오염물질은 직경에 따라 구분되는 공기 중 액적 입자와 고체 상태의 입자의 혼합물인 미세먼지(particulate matter with an aerodynamic diameter of <10 μm, PM10)와 초미세먼지(particulate matter with an aerodynamic diameter of <2.5 μm, PM2.5)가 있으며, 대기 중에 배출된 휘발성유기화합물(volatile organic compounds)과 질소산화물(nitrogen oxide)의 광화학 반응으로 만들어진 오존(ozone, O3), 일산화질소(nitrogen monoxide)가 산화되어 발생하는 이산화질소(nitrogen dioxide, NO2), 석탄, 석유 등의 화학연료를 연소시킬 때 배출되는 이산화황(sulfur dioxide, SO2) 및 연료의 탄소 성분이 불완전하게 연소하였을 경우 발생되는 일산화탄소(carbon monoxide, CO)가 대표적이며6) 이러한 대기오염물질은 산화스트레스와 신경염증을 통해 호흡기 질환 및 심혈관질환 등에 영향을 미친다고 알려져 있다.7) 최근에는 신경염증이나 대기오염물질로 인한 뇌 장벽 손상으로 인해 신경계 질환에도 영향을 미친다고 보고되었다.8)



선행연구에 따르면 대기오염물질의 노출이 산화스트레스와 신경염증을 유발하여 뇌혈관 질환을 발생시키고, 인지 기능이 저하될 수 있다는 가설을 발표하였다. 특히 뇌의 신경세포는 대기오염노출에 취약한 것으로 보고되어 대기오염물질이 신경계에 염증을 일으키면 인지가 저하되거나 주의력이 감소하여 낙상과 같은 손상이 발생할 가능성이 높을 수 있다.9) 또한 대기오염물질에 의해 눈과 상기도의 직접적인 자극이 일어나면 조급함과 불쾌한 기분을 유발할 수 있다고 결과를 제시하였으며, 급성 대기오염물질에 노출되면 코르티솔, 코르티손, 에피네프린을 포함한 세로토닌과 스트레스 호르몬의 수치가 증가하여 충동적이고 공격적인 행동을 유발하고 손상으로 이어질 수 있다는 가설이 발표되었다.10) 그동안 대기오염물질과 손상으로 인한 사망 간의 연관성을 조사한 국내의 선행연구 대부분은 의도적 손상 특히 자살에 초점을 맞춘 경우가 많았다.11,12) 그러나 한국인의 안전보고서13)에 따르면 자살 다음으로 운수사고, 낙상으로 인한 사망률이 높은 것으로 나타났다.14) 과거 사고로 인한 손상은 피치 못할 상황으로 인식되었으나 최근에는 만성질환과 같이 예방이 가능하다고 인식되어15) 비의도적, 의도적 손상의 원인을 포괄적으로 파악하는 것이 필요하다.

