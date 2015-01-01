Abstract

Conveying supporting information by an in-vehicle human-machine interface (HMI) overtaking assistance system represents a promising approach to facilitate safe overtaking maneuvers. Although various researchers have attempted to examine the safety of systems, numerous HMI concepts are not validated and the impacts of systems on driver behavior following exposure to a connected environment remain unclear. Thus, the objective of this study is to assess the effectiveness of various HMI concepts and their effects on drivers' gaze behavior and driving performance in the connected environment. Three types of supporting information, namely distance, advice and guidance, were designed based on implicit and explicit concepts and displayed on the HMI. The guidance information provides more detailed maneuver instructions. A driving simulator experiment was conducted to imitate a connected environment and included an overtaking scenario on a two-lane highway under three distance gaps (short, middle and long) of oncoming vehicles and four HMI conditions including baseline (3*4). 39 participants (mean = 28.3 years, SD = 8.2 years) drove the simulator. Visual attention, driving maneuver, and subjective evaluation data were collected. The results indicated that the supporting information was valid in facilitating overtaking behavior compared without HMI, particularly under the middle distance gap scenario. Advice information was the most effective, required the least attention, exhibited the best performance, and was accepted by drivers. Detailed maneuver instructions were perceived as helpful, although no effect on acceptance was found. The findings of the study provide valuable insights into the development of user-friendly overtaking assistance systems.

Language: en