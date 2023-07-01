Abstract

BACKGROUND: Allostatic load (AL) is associated with a heightened predisposition to disease due to prolonged activation of biological stress-response systems. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is known to activate these systems. The primary aim of the current study was to examine the relationship between AL and AUD.



METHODS: Participants were males (100%) with DSM-IV Alcohol Dependence (n = 48) and healthy participants with no history of substance use disorder (n = 17). Participants with AUD were 4-6 weeks abstinent. The AL index used cortisol, interluken-6 (IL-6), fibrinogen, tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFa), C-reactive protein (CRP), glucose, insulin, leptin, pulse, systolic blood pressure readings, diastolic blood pressure readings, and body mass index (BMI). Physiological dysregulation for each biological measure was determined based on values within the 25(th) or 75(th) percentiles; AL was calculated as the total number of physiologically dysregulated biological measures.



RESULTS: No differences in mean AL scores between the cases and controls (t(63) =.48, p =.63) were observed. Among cases, AL was not associated with lifetime drinks per drinking day (F(2, 42) =.42, p =.66), lifetime total drinks (F(2, 42) =.48, p =.62), total drinks 6-months prior to participating in the study (F(2, 43) =.58, p =.56), or drinks per drinking day at 3-month follow-up (F(2, 35) = 1.93, p =.16). AL was negatively associated with drinks per drinking day 6-months prior to study participation (F(2, 42) = 3.71, p =.033).



CONCLUSIONS: The hypotheses were not supported. Given that alcohol is likely to lead to physiological dysregulation, the apparent absence of a relationship between biomarkers of cumulative stress as indicated by AL and drinking status was both unanticipated and remarkable. Based on the results, AL in the context of drinking status or drinking among males with AUD may not be applicable.

Language: en