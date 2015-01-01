SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Köhler-Dauner F, Peter L, Fegert JM, Ziegenhain U, Buchheim A. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 144: e106334.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2023.106334

PMID

37454555

Abstract

Background

Parents with childhood maltreatment (CM) have a higher risk to transmit their experiences. It has been found that adults with CM show a incidence of psychological problems.

Objective

Parental attachment representations (AR) have been considered as a possible mediator of the relationship between CM and mental health (MH). Additionally, insecure especially unresolved attachment and CM are associated with more impaired parenting behaviors.
Participants and setting

271 mothers were investigated for CM, MN as well as parental load.

Methods

AR was assessed, which distinguishes between four different ARs.

Results

Four-way classified ARs partially mediated the association between the presence vs. absence of CM and MH problems. Both the total effect and the direct effect were significant (path c; B = 11.67, p <.001, path c′; B = 9.91, p <.001, 95 %-CI [5.51, 14.13], path a; B = 0.51, p <.001, 95 %-CI [0.29, 0.73], path b; B = 3.45, p =.011, 95 %-CI [0.83, 7.17]). MH problems significantly predicted the parental load in a multiple linear regression beyond the impact of CM experiences and ARs.

Conclusion

AR seems to be an important prerequisite for a certain stress resilience in dealing with the child and the parental role.


Language: en

Keywords

Mental health; Attachment representation; Childhood abuse and neglect; Childhood maltreatment; Parenting stress

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print