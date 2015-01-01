Abstract

Computed tomography (CT) may have a crucial role in the forensic documentation and analysis of firearm injuries. The aim of this forensic ballistics case study was to explore whether two types of expanding bullets and a full metal-jacketed bullet could be differentiated by inspecting bullet fragments and fragmentation pattern in CT. Three types of.30 caliber bullets (full metal-jacketed Norma Jaktmatch, expanding full-copper Norma Ecostrike, and expanding soft-point Norma Oryx) were test fired from a distance of 5 m to blocks of 10% ballistic gelatine. CT scans of the blocks were obtained with clinical equipment and metal artifact reduction. Radiopaque fragments were identified and fragmentation parameters were obtained from the scans (total number of fragments, maximum diameter of the largest fragment, distance between entrance and the closest fragment, length of the fragment cloud, and maximum diameters of the fragment cloud). The fragmentation patterns were additionally visualized by means of 3D reconstruction. In CT, the bullet types differed in several fragmentation parameters. While the expanding full-copper bullet Ecostrike left behind only a single fragment near the end of the bullet channel, the soft-point Oryx had hundreds of fragments deposited throughout the channel. For both expanding bullets Ecostrike and Oryx, the fragments were clearly smaller than those left behind by the full metal-jacketed Jaktmatch. This was surprising as the full metal-jacketed bullet was expected to remain intact. The fragment cloud of Jaktmatch had similar mediolateral and superoinferior diameters to that of Oryx; however, fragments were deposited in the second half of the gelatine block, and not throughout the block. This case study provides a basis and potential methodology for further experiments. The findings are expected to benefit forensic practitioners with limited background information on gunshot injury cases, for example, those that involve several potential firearms or atypical gunshot wounds. The findings may prove beneficial for both human and wildlife forensics.

