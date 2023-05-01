|
Citation
|
Ralph L, Hasselbacher L. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; 73(2): 221-223.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37455044
|
Abstract
|
Almost a year after the Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortion in its Dobbs versus Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, the ramifications for abortion access have become clearer. Fourteen states have banned abortion entirely, eight states have bans under litigation, and six states have lowered their gestational threshold for abortion to 20 weeks or less. National data collected monthly from abortion providers indicate that there were more than 32,000 fewer abortions in the 6 months following Dobbs than would be expected based on pre-Dobbs patient volumes. Also, demand for self-managed medication abortion has surged, particularly in states with current and impending bans.
Language: en