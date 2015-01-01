Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with right hemisphere damage (RHD) may exhibit mild unilateral spatial neglect (USN), which is difficult to detect in general assessments performed during driving rehabilitation.



OBJECTIVES: We compared driving simulator performance, practical driving performance, and neuropsychological test results between patients with RHD who were able and unable to return to driving to predict driving fitness based on driving simulator performance.



METHODS: This unmatched case-control study included 29 patients with RHD who were able (return-to-driving group, n = 16) and unable (non-return-to-driving group, n = 13) to return to driving. Patient demographics, motor function, attention, driving simulator performance (participants' reaction time and rate to green lamps appearing in any of the three displays and average lane position), and practical driving performance were compared between the groups. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis was performed to examine the predictive performance of driving fitness in reaction rate and paper-and-pencil tests.



RESULTS: The non-return-to-driving group had a significantly lower reaction rate than the return-to-driving group (p = 0.027; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0-7; r = 0.407). No significant difference in reaction time or lane position in either the left or right lane during driving simulation was observed. ROC analysis of the reaction rate in the driving simulator task showed sensitivity of 0.692, specificity of 0.812, and area under the curve of 0.738 [95% CI, 0.541-0.935].



CONCLUSIONS: Decreases in reaction rates during simulated driving assessments are associated with an inability to resume driving in patients with RHD. Such assessments may aid in predicting fitness for driving in these patients.

