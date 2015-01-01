Abstract

The Fear of Being Single Scale (FOBS) is a widely used measure of the fear of being single, but its applicability to Chinese populations has not been established. This study aimed to translate the FOBS into Chinese and examine its psychometric properties among Chinese college students. The study consisted of three phases with three samples (total n = 1768). In the first phase (Sample 1: n = 571), an exploratory factor analysis (EFA) supported a unidimensional structure with 6 items for the Chinese version of the FOBS (C-FOBS). In the second phase (Sample 2: n = 692), a confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) validated the factor structure and indicated good model fit. The C-FOBS also demonstrated good internal consistency, split-half reliability, criterion validity, and cross-gender invariance. In the third phase (Sample 3: n = 505), the C-FOBS showed acceptable test-retest reliability over a two-week interval. The results suggest that the C-FOBS is a reliable and valid instrument for assessing the fear of being single among Chinese college students.

