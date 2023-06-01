Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Emergency conditions cause a significant burden of death and disability, particularly in developing countries. Prehospital and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are largely nonexistent throughout Tanzania and little is known about the community's barriers to accessing emergency care. The objective of this study was to better understand local community stakeholder perspectives on barriers, facilitators, and potential solutions surrounding emergency care in the Kilimanjaro region through the Three Delays Model framework.



METHODS: A qualitative assessment of local stakeholders was conducted through semi-structured focus group discussions (FGDs) from February to June 2021 with five separate groups: hospital administrators, emergency hospital workers, police personnel, fire brigade personnel, and community health workers. FGDs were conducted in Kiswahili, audio recorded, and translated to English verbatim. Two research analysts separately coded the first two FGDs using both inductive and deductive thematic analysis. A final codebook was then created to analyze the remaining FGDs.



RESULTS: A total of 24 participants were interviewed. Thematic analysis revealed that participants identified significant barriers within the Three Delays Model as well as identified an additional delay centered on community members and first aid provision. Perceived delays in the decision to seek care, the first delay, were financial constraints and the lack of community education on emergency conditions. Limited infrastructure and reduced transportation access were thought to contribute to the second delay. Potential barriers to receiving timely appropriate care, the third delay, included upfront payments required by hospitals and emergency department intake delays. Suggested solutions focused on increasing education and improving communication and infrastructure.



CONCLUSION: The findings outline barriers to accessing emergency care from a stakeholder perspective. These themes can support recommendations for further strengthening of the prehospital and emergency care system. Due to logistical constraints, emergency care workers interviewed were all from one hospital and patients were not included.

