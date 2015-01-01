Abstract

BACKGROUND: Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), also known as Female Genital Cutting or Female Circumcision is the harmful excision of the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. According to WHO, approximately 200 million girls and women have been genitally mutilated globally. Its recognition internationally as human rights violation has led to initiatives to stop FGM. This study investigated factors associated with the practice and intention to perform FGM among married women.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 421 married women from communities in Abakaliki Nigeria. The participants were selected through multistage sampling. Data were collected through the interviewer's administration of a validated questionnaire. Data were analyzed using IBM-SPSS version 25. Chi-square and logistic regression tests were employed to determine factors associated with the practice and intention to perform FGM at a p-value of ≤ 0.05 and confidence level of 95%.



RESULTS: The mean age of respondents is 40.5 ± 14.9 years. A majority, 96.7% were aware of FGM. On a scale of 15, their mean knowledge score was 8.1 ± 4.3 marks. Whereas 50.4% of the respondents were genitally mutilated, 20.2% have also genitally mutilated their daughters, and 7.4% have plan to genitally mutilate their future daughters. On a scale of 6, their mean practice score was 4.8 ± 1.2 marks. The top reasons for FGM are tradition (82.9%), a rite of passage into womanhood (64.4%), suppression of sexuality (64.4%), and promiscuity (62.5%). Women with at least secondary education are less likely to genitally mutilate their daughters (Adjusted Odds Ratio [AOR] = 0.248, 95% Confidence Interval [CI] = 0.094-0.652). Women who are genitally mutilated are more likely to genitally mutilate their daughters (AOR = 28.732, 95% CI = 6.171-133.768), and those who have previously genitally mutilated their daughters have greater intention to genitally mutilate future ones (AOR = 141.786; 95% CI = 9.584-209.592).



CONCLUSIONS: Women who underwent FGM have a greater propensity to perpetuate the practice but attaining at least secondary education promotes its abandonment. Targeted intervention to dispel any harboured erroneous beliefs of the sexual, health, or socio-cultural benefits of FGM and improved public legislation with enforcement against FGM are recommended.

