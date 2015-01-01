Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Being choked/strangled during partnered sex is an emerging sexual behavior, particularly prevalent among young adult women. Using a multiparameter morphometric imaging approach, we aimed to characterize neuroanatomical differences between young adult women (18-30 years old) who were exposed to frequent sexual choking and their choking naïve controls.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study consisted of two groups (choking [≥4 times in the past 30 days] vs. choking-naïve group). Participants who reported being choked four or more times during sex in the past 30 days were enrolled in the choking group, whereas those without were assigned to the choking naïve group. High-resolution anatomical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data were analyzed using both volumetric features (cortical thickness) and geometric features (fractal dimensionality, gyrification, sulcal depth).



RESULTS: Forty-one participants (choking n = 20; choking-naïve n = 21) contributed to the final analysis. The choking group showed significantly increased cortical thickness across multiple regions (e.g., fusiform, lateral occipital, lingual gyri) compared to the choking-naïve group. Widespread reductions of the gyrification were observed in the choking group as opposed to the choking-naïve group. However, there was no group difference in sulcal depth. The fractal dimensionality showed bi-directional results, where the choking group exhibited increased dimensionality in areas including the postcentral gyrus, insula, and fusiform, whereas decreased dimensionality was observed in the bilateral superior frontal gyrus and pericalcarine cortex.



CONCLUSION: These data in cortical morphology suggest that sexual choking events may be associated with neuroanatomical alteration. A longitudinal study with multimodal assessment is needed to better understand the temporal ordering of sexual choking and neurological outcomes.

