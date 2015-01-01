Abstract

BACKGROUND: In China, males make up the majority of methamphetamine (MA) dependent individuals and the majority of treatment seekers. Childhood trauma (CT) and rumination are associated with an increased risk of MA use. However, the association between CT, rumination, and drug craving remains largely unknown.



OBJECTIVE: The present study aims to explore the association between rumination and drug craving in methamphetamine use disorder (MAUD) patients with CT.



PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This study recruited 404 male participants with MAUD from a male drug rehabilitation center in Southwest China.



METHODS: Patients with CT were identified by the short form of Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ-SF). Rumination and drug craving were assessed by the Ruminative Responses Scale (RRS) and the Obsessive Compulsive Drug Use Scale (OCDUS), respectively.



RESULTS: 188 patients (46.5 %) experienced CT. Patients who had experienced CT showed significantly higher RRS symptom rumination score and OCDUS total score than those who had not. In patients with CT, RRS total and all subscale scores were positively associated with OCDUS interference of drug. Furthermore, the RRS brooding (β = 0.34, p < 0.001) and total scores (β = 0.38, p < 0.001) were determined to be separate contributors to the OCDUS total score in patients with CT.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study suggests that CT is common in male MAUD patients, and those who have suffered CT may exhibit higher levels of rumination and drug craving. Moreover, CT may play an influential role in the association between rumination and drug craving in patients with MAUD.

Language: en