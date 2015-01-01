|
Citation
|
Alsem SC, van Dijk A, Verhulp EE, Dekkers TJ, de Castro BO. Child Dev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37459452
|
Abstract
|
This multicenter randomized controlled trial investigated whether interactive virtual reality enhanced effectiveness of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to reduce children's aggressive behavior problems. Boys with aggressive behavior problems (N = 115; M(age) = 10.58, SD = 1.48; 95.7% born in Netherlands) were randomized into three groups: CBT with virtual reality, CBT with roleplays, or care-as-usual. Bayesian analyses showed that CBT with virtual reality more likely reduced aggressive behavior compared to care-as-usual for six of seven outcomes (ds 0.19-0.95), and compared to CBT with roleplays for four outcomes (ds 0.14-0.68). Moreover, compared to roleplays, virtual reality more likely enhanced children's emotional engagement, practice immersion, and treatment appreciation. Thus, virtual reality may be a promising tool to enhance CBT effectiveness for children with aggressive behavior problems.
Language: en