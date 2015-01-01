SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alsem SC, van Dijk A, Verhulp EE, Dekkers TJ, de Castro BO. Child Dev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/cdev.13966

37459452

This multicenter randomized controlled trial investigated whether interactive virtual reality enhanced effectiveness of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to reduce children's aggressive behavior problems. Boys with aggressive behavior problems (N = 115; M(age)  = 10.58, SD = 1.48; 95.7% born in Netherlands) were randomized into three groups: CBT with virtual reality, CBT with roleplays, or care-as-usual. Bayesian analyses showed that CBT with virtual reality more likely reduced aggressive behavior compared to care-as-usual for six of seven outcomes (ds 0.19-0.95), and compared to CBT with roleplays for four outcomes (ds 0.14-0.68). Moreover, compared to roleplays, virtual reality more likely enhanced children's emotional engagement, practice immersion, and treatment appreciation. Thus, virtual reality may be a promising tool to enhance CBT effectiveness for children with aggressive behavior problems.


