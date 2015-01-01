Abstract

Sudan's ongoing conflict, rooted in colonial-era policies and resource competition, has led to widespread displacement, poverty, and social service breakdowns. The escalating power struggle between the Sudanese Army Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) exacerbates the humanitarian crisis by severely undermining the nation's health services and infrastructure. This leads to long-lasting social and economic consequences, creating a need for a coordinated response from national and international organizations to provide emergency healthcare, rebuild infrastructure, and train and retain healthcare workers. Moreover, the recent takeover of a National Public Health Laboratory in Khartoum, which contains dangerous biological material, is considered extremely dangerous. The expulsion of technicians and power cuts prevent the proper management of biological materials (e.g., polio, measles, and cholera isolates). This editorial sheds light on the deep-seated repercussions of the conflict in Sudan, with a specific focus on the toll it takes on health services and infrastructure. It calls for an all-encompassing, synergistic approach that places the health and welfare of impacted communities at the forefront. Through concerted collaboration between national entities and the global community, there lies the potential to pave the way for recuperation, fortitude, and enduring stability in regions ravaged by conflict.

