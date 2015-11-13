Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Following a mass casualty event, such as the Paris terrorist attacks of 13 November 2015, first responders need to identify individuals at risk of PTSD. Physical peritraumatic symptoms involving the autonomic nervous system may be useful in this task.



OBJECTIVE: We sought to determine the trajectory of physical response intensity in individuals exposed to the Paris terrorist attacks using repeated measures, and to examine its associations with PTSD. Using network modelling, we examined whether peritraumatic physical symptom associations differed by PTSD status.



METHODS: Physical reactions were assessed using the Subjective Physical Reactions Scale at three time points: peritraumatic by retrospective recall, then current at one year (8-18 months) and three years (30-42 months) after the attacks. Interaction networks between peritraumatic physical reactions were compared according to PTSD status.



RESULTS: On the one hand, the reported intensity of physical reactions was significantly higher in the PTSD group at all time points. On the other hand, using the dynamic approach, more robust positive interactions between peritraumatic physical reactions were found in the PTSD group one and three years after the attacks. Negative interactions were found in the no-PTSD group at one year. Peritraumatic physical numbness was found to be the most central network symptom in the PTSD group, whereas it was least central in the no-PTSD group.



DISCUSSION: Network analysis of the interaction between peritraumatic physical subjective responses, particularly physical numbness, may provide insight into the clinical course of PTSD. Our knowledge of the brain regions involved in dissociation supports the hypothesis that the periaqueductal grey may contribute to the process leading to physical numbing.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the role of peritraumatic somatic symptoms in the course of PTSD. Peritraumatic physical numbness appears to be a key marker of PTSD and its identification may help to improve early triage.

