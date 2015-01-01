Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal attempts (SAs) in youth have been increasing during the last decades.



METHODS: We studied consultations, SA, and suicidal ideation (SI) in a pediatric emergency department (ED).



RESULTS: From 1 January 2011 to 31 May 2022, 606,159 patients accessed the ED, 8,397 of who had a child psychiatry consultation (CPC). CPCs increased significantly by 11 times in the last decade (155 in 2011 vs. 1,824 in 2021, p < 0.001); CPCs for SA increased significantly by 33 times, from 6 in 2011 to 200 in 2021 (3.9% of total CPC vs. 11%, p < 0.001). While total CPCs increased constantly during the entire period (annual percent change (APC) of 21.7 from 2011 to 2021 in a 0 joinpoint model), CPCs for SA increased significantly from 2011 to 2016, were approximately stable from 2016 to 2020, and then had a peak in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic (APC from 2011 to 2016 of 64.1, APC of 1.2 from 2016 to 2020, and APC of 230 after 2020 in a 2-joinpoint model).



DISCUSSION: Total CPCs in ED as well as evaluation for SA and SI increased significantly during the last decade. CPCs for SA had an additional increase after the COVID-19 pandemic. This picture warrants timely and efficient improvements in emergency settings and mental health resources.

