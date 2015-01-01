SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bally ELS, Ye L, van Grieken A, Tan SS, Mattace-Raso F, Procaccini E, Alhambra-Borrás T, Raat H. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1180914.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1180914

37457268

PMC10344358

BACKGROUND: Falls are a leading cause of disability. Previous studies have identified various risk factors for falls. However, contemporary novel research is needed to explore these and other factors associated with falls among a diverse older adult population. This study aims to identify the factors associated with falls among hospitalized and community-dwelling older adults.

METHODS: Cross-sectional data from the 'Appropriate care paths for frail elderly people: a comprehensive model' (APPCARE) study were analyzed. The study sample consisted of hospitalized and community-dwelling older adults. Falling was assessed by asking whether the participant had fallen within the last 12 months. Multivariable logistic regression models were used to evaluate associations between socio-demographic characteristics, potential fall risk factors and falls.

RESULTS: The sample included 113 hospitalized (mean age = 84.2 years; 58% female) and 777 community-dwelling (mean age = 77.8 years; 49% female) older adults. Among hospitalized older adults, loneliness was associated with an increased risk of falls. Associations between female sex, secondary education lever or lower, multimorbidity, a higher score on limitations with activities of daily living (ADL), high risk of malnutrition and falling were found among community-dwelling participants.

CONCLUSION: The results of this study confirm the multi-factorial nature of falling and the complex interaction of risk factors. Future fall prevention programs could be tailored to the needs of vulnerable subpopulations at high risk for falls.


Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; prevention; Aged, 80 and over; risk factors; older adults; aging; Activities of Daily Living; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Independent Living; accidental falls; Frail Elderly

