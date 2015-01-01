|
Bally ELS, Ye L, van Grieken A, Tan SS, Mattace-Raso F, Procaccini E, Alhambra-Borrás T, Raat H. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1180914.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
37457268
BACKGROUND: Falls are a leading cause of disability. Previous studies have identified various risk factors for falls. However, contemporary novel research is needed to explore these and other factors associated with falls among a diverse older adult population. This study aims to identify the factors associated with falls among hospitalized and community-dwelling older adults.
Language: en
Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; prevention; Aged, 80 and over; risk factors; older adults; aging; Activities of Daily Living; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Independent Living; accidental falls; Frail Elderly