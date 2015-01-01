|
Citation
|
Paramasivan K, Raj B, Sudarasanam N, Subburaj R. Heliyon 2023; 9(7): e17865.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37456023
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The Tamil Nadu government mandated several stay-at-home orders, with restrictions of varying intensities, to contain the first two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. This research investigates how such orders impacted child sexual abuse (CSA) by using counterfactual prediction to compare CSA statistics with those of other crimes. After adjusting for mobility, we investigate the relationship between situational factors and recorded levels of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The situational factors include the victims' living environment, their access to relief agencies, and the competence and responsiveness of the police.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child abuse; Pandemic; Auto-regressive recurrent neural network; Counterfactual prediction; Sexual abuse of children