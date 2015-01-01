|
Vedhanayagam M, Rajagopalan R, Revathi K, Dasar H, Balamurugan BR, Srinivasahan KG. Indian journal of sexually transmitted diseases and AIDS 2023; 44(1): 82-84.
37457511
Self inflicted genital ulcer due to penile constriction injury is a rare clinical entity, which requires urgent management to prevent its devastating outcomes such as penile gangrene and auto amputation. Although this is common, definitely, it is of interest because of the genital involvement. Here, we present a case report on an unusual case of rubber band induced penile constriction injury.
Penile constriction injury; penile gangrene; self-inflicted genital ulcer