Wei LC. Int. J. Nurs. Knowl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

This brief report discusses the implementation and evolution of suicide prevention strategies at Taoyuan Psychiatric Center in Taiwan. These strategies are inspired by the nursing interventions presented in an "Umbrella review of nursing interventions NIC for the treatment and prevention of suicidal behavior." The interventions are a part of an employee assistance program (EAP) designed to support the mental health of the nursing staff and other employees, with a particular focus on preventing and managing suicidal behaviors. The EAP involves multi-tiered primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention measures, offering different levels of psychological interventions.


suicide prevention; employee assistance program; nursing interventions

