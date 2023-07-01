|
Citation
Trivedi MH, Minhajuddin A, Slater H, Baronia R, Blader J, Blood J, Brown R, DeFilippis M, Farmer D, Garza C, Hughes JL, Kennard BD, Liberzon I, Martin S, Mayes TL, Soares JC, Soutullo CA, Storch EA, Wakefield SM. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: American youth are seriously impacted by depression and suicide. The Texas Youth Depression and Suicide Research Network (TX-YDSRN) Participant Registry Study was initiated in 2020 to develop predictive models for treatment outcomes in youth with depression and/or suicidality. This report presents the study rationale, design and baseline characteristics of the first 1000 participants.
METHODS: TX-YDSRN consists of the Network Hub (coordinating center), 12 medical school "Nodes" (manage/implement study), each with 1-5 primary care, inpatient, and/or outpatient Sub-Sites (recruitment, data collection). Participants are 8-20-year-olds who receive treatment or screen positive for depression and/or suicidality. Baseline data include mood and suicidality symptoms, associated comorbidities, treatment history, services used, and social determinants of health. Subsequent assessments occur every two months for 24 months.
RESULTS: Among 1000 participants, 68.7 % were 12-17 years, 24.6 % were ≥ 18 years, and 6.7 % were < 12. Overall, 36.8 % were non-Hispanic Caucasian, 73.4 % were female, and 79.9 % had a primary depressive disorder. Nearly half of the sample reported ≥1 suicide attempt, with rates similar in youth 12-17 years old (49.9 %) and those 18 years and older (45.5 %); 29.9 % of children <12 reported at least one suicide attempt. Depression and anxiety scores were in the moderate-severe range for all age groups (Patient Health Questionnaire [PHQ-9]: 12.9 ± 6.4; Generalized Anxiety Disorder [GAD-7]: 11.3 ± 5.9). LIMITATIONS: The sample includes youth who are receiving depression care at enrollment and may not be representative of non-diagnosed, non-treatment seeking youth.
CONCLUSIONS: The TX-YDSRN is one of the largest prospective longitudinal cohort registries designed to develop predictive models for outcome trajectories based on disorder heterogeneity, social determinants of health, and treatment availability.
Language: en