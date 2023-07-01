|
Citation
Bruno S, Anconetani G, Rogier G, Del Casale A, Pompili M, Velotti P. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37459976
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The affective, cognitive, and behavioral aspects of impulsivity involved in suicide-related outcomes can be investigated through the UPPS model, which conceptualizes these facets in multidimensional terms related to negative and positive urgency, lack of premeditation and perseverance, and sensation seeking. This systematic review and meta-analysis provided a comprehensive understanding of the role of all facets of impulsivity in the development of suicidal ideation and behaviors.
Keywords
|
Sensation seeking; Suicidality; Impulsivity; Suicide attempts; Suicide risk; Lack of perseverance; Lack of premeditation; Negative urgency; Positive urgency; Suicide ideation; UPPS