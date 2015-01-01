Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In this review, we aim to synthesize the current emergency medicine literature in the Philippines in order to determine the depth of research available in the country while delineating the gaps, helping to provide focus to future research in the field.



METHODS: A literature review was done using 4 databases to identify emergency medicine studies in the Philippines. To explore the research trends among eligible studies, data on study type, countries, and institutions involved as well as study themes were collected and described.



RESULTS: A total of 845 studies were screened, and 43 were included in this review.



RESULTS show that only 25% of emergency medicine studies were published before 2015. Most studies were observational (37.2%) or descriptive (37.2%) in nature with the University of the Philippines/Philippine General Hospital being the most common contributing institution (17.4%). Metro Manila was the most common study site with more than half of studies conducted in the area. Lastly, among the variety of study disciplines, disaster medicine was the most frequent topic comprising 30.2% of studies reviewed.



CONCLUSIONS: Compared to the global scene, Philippine emergency medicine research still has a long way to go. This study was able to provide a landscape of the current literature and highlight the study trends. Further, the findings here emphasize the need to expand the scope of emergency medicine studies in the country as it is still a young and growing field with studies tending to cluster around just a small number of institutions and regions.

