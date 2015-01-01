Abstract

In the past 20 years of the Global War on Terror, the US has seen substantial improvements in its system of medical delivery in combat. However, throughout that conflict, enemy forces did not have parity with the weaponry, capability, or personnel of the US and allied forces. War against countries like China and Russia, who are considered near-peer adversaries in terms of capabilities, will challenge battlefield medical care in many different ways. This article reviews the experience of a medical team, Global Surgical and Medical Support Group, that has been providing assistance, training, medical support, and surgical support to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. The team has extensive experience in medicine, surgery, austere environments, conflict zones, and building partner nation capacities. This article compares and contrasts the healthcare systems of this war against the systems used during the Global War on Terror. The lessons learned here could help the US anticipate challenges and successfully plan for the provision of medical care in a future conflict against an adversary with capabilities close to its own.

Language: en