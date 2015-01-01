SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sharma S, Kaur G, Kumar A, Singh R. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2023; 98: e102564.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jflm.2023.102564

PMID

37459705

Abstract

Abrus precatorius is a poisonous plant known since ancient times. Accidental poisoning is more common due to the intake of plant seeds containing deadly abrin which is a highly toxic and a thermolabile plant toxalbumin. Abrin has also been reported to be a potential chemical agent that can be used as bioweapon in military or terrorism. Abrin is a ribosome inactivating protein that contains multiple isotoxic forms of protein subunits called chain A and B. The identification of this toxalbumin in the plant is important to determine cause of death in poisoning cases. Therefore, the present review focuses on the structure, mode of administration, tokicokinetics, extraction procedures and forensic analysis of abrin and other constituents. It is observed that most of the researchers have utilized immunological methods for the detection of plant components. This technique has proved to be more sensitive, reliable and accurate for the detection of extremely low concentrations of toxin.


Language: en

Keywords

Analysis; Instrumentation; Identification; Toxicity; Abrin

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print