Ezeokoli EU, Pang LK, Loyd NG, Borici N, Bachim A, Vogel AM, Rosenfeld SB. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37455617
AIM: The COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered human behaviour and socialisation and may have created an environment that could lead to increased incidence of domestic abuse and non-accidental trauma, or child physical abuse (CPA). Initial reports about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the rates of CPA have been mixed. The purpose of this study is to describe the effects of COVID-19 on rates of CPA in a large metropolitan paediatric hospital and level I paediatric trauma centre.
trauma; paediatric; COVID; physical abuse; socio-economic