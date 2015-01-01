Abstract

AIM: The COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered human behaviour and socialisation and may have created an environment that could lead to increased incidence of domestic abuse and non-accidental trauma, or child physical abuse (CPA). Initial reports about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the rates of CPA have been mixed. The purpose of this study is to describe the effects of COVID-19 on rates of CPA in a large metropolitan paediatric hospital and level I paediatric trauma centre.



METHODS: We identified and compared all CPA admissions under 18 years from May 2019 to February 2020 and considered that to be the pre-COVID time frame. The ensuing 12-month period of March 2020 to February 2021 was considered to be the intra-COVID time frame.



RESULTS: There were 49 (0.32%) unique CPA patients pre-COVID and 83 (0.85%) unique CPA patients intra-COVID (P < 0.001) with lower total admissions for any reason during the intra-COVID time frame. Monthly CPA cases were increased (P < 0.03) during the intra-COVID time period (mean 6.9, 95% confidence interval: 5.8-12.7) compared to the pre-COVID time period (mean 4.9, 95% confidence interval: 3.3-8.2).



CONCLUSION: During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were decreased overall hospital admissions in the period of mandated shutdowns and isolation. However, we saw an increased rate of CPA admissions compared to the time period prior to the pandemic. Knowledge of such data, trends and circumstances will help keep health-care providers alert and vigilant in identifying children at risk for maltreatment, and may impact child abuse protocols and guidelines.

Language: en