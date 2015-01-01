Abstract

In Tunis, the reported cases of children who are victims of sexual abuse have increased in recent years. Child psychiatrists are asked to perform a psychiatric evaluation and treat patients. The purpose of this study was to describe the socio-familial and clinical profile of children who were victims of sexual violence and to describe data concerning the circumstances and nature of sexual abuse. We conducted a descriptive and analytic, retrospective study of children examined by child psychiatrists practising at the Hédi CHAKER hospital in Sfax following sexual violence. The study covered the period from January 2011 to October 2017. Child psychiatrists evaluated 53 child sexual abuse cases during the study period. The victims were girls in 64.2% of cases, with an average age of 10 years and primary school students in 46.2% of cases. Intra-family conflict was reported in 16.6% of cases. Intra-familial abuse was reported in 25% of cases, touching and anal penetration were the most frequent types of violence observed (63.5% of cases and 26.9% of cases respectively). More than half of children who were victims had a psychiatric disorder (post-traumatic stress in 32.7% of cases). This study shows that child sexual abuse is a complex problem with serious consequences. Measures must be taken to ensure children have adequate treatment.



En Tunisie, le nombre déclaré d'enfants victimes d'abus sexuels a connu une évolution ces dernières années. Les psychiatres d´enfants sont sollicités pour effectuer des expertises et pour des soins. Les objectifs de notre travail étaient de décrire le profil socio-familial et clinique des enfants victimes de violence sexuelle et de décrire les données concernant les circonstances et la nature de l´abus sexuel. Il s´agit d´une étude rétrospective descriptive et analytique, portant sur des cas d´enfants, examinés par des pédopsychiatres exerçant à l´hôpital Hédi Chaker de Sfax dans le cadre d´expertise psychiatrique suite à une violence sexuelle. Durant la période allant de janvier 2011 à octobre 2017. Le nombre d´enfants vus en expertise pour violence sexuelle durant la période d´étude était de 53. Les victimes étaient des filles dans 64,2% des cas, d´âge moyen 10 ans, des élèves du primaire dans 46,2% des cas. Un conflit intrafamilial était retrouvé dans 16,6% des cas. L´abus était intrafamilial dans 25% des cas, les attouchements et la pénétration anale étaient les types de violence les plus fréquents observés respectivement dans 63,5% des cas et 26,9% des cas. Plus que la moitié des enfants victimes présentait un trouble psychiatrique, il s´agissait d´un état de stress post traumatique dans 32,7% des cas. A travers cette étude, la violence sexuelle chez les mineurs reste un problème complexe avec de lourdes conséquences chez l´enfant victime. Des mesures sont à entreprendre pour garantir à l´enfant, une intervention adéquate.

