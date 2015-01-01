|
Khemakhem K, Boudabous J, Chiha K, Hadjkacem I, Ayadi H, Moalla Y. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2023; 44: e157.
Violence sexuelle sur mineurs dans une population tunisienne: étude de 53 expertises psychiatriques
Abstract
In Tunis, the reported cases of children who are victims of sexual abuse have increased in recent years. Child psychiatrists are asked to perform a psychiatric evaluation and treat patients. The purpose of this study was to describe the socio-familial and clinical profile of children who were victims of sexual violence and to describe data concerning the circumstances and nature of sexual abuse. We conducted a descriptive and analytic, retrospective study of children examined by child psychiatrists practising at the Hédi CHAKER hospital in Sfax following sexual violence. The study covered the period from January 2011 to October 2017. Child psychiatrists evaluated 53 child sexual abuse cases during the study period. The victims were girls in 64.2% of cases, with an average age of 10 years and primary school students in 46.2% of cases. Intra-family conflict was reported in 16.6% of cases. Intra-familial abuse was reported in 25% of cases, touching and anal penetration were the most frequent types of violence observed (63.5% of cases and 26.9% of cases respectively). More than half of children who were victims had a psychiatric disorder (post-traumatic stress in 32.7% of cases). This study shows that child sexual abuse is a complex problem with serious consequences. Measures must be taken to ensure children have adequate treatment.
Language: fr
Child; Humans; Female; Male; Violence; Retrospective Studies; sexual abuse; *Child Abuse; *Child Abuse, Sexual; Minor; Minors; post-traumatic stress