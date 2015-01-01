Abstract

In the context of abuse cases in boarding schools, stress among children and adolescents in boarding schools in Germany was discussed for the first time. So far, however, there is a lack of studies dealing with post-traumatic stress disorders of adolescents in boarding schools.The aim was to analyze the extent of trauma experiences and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorders as well as psychopathological abnormalities in adolescents in boarding schools on the basis of self-reports using a secondary analysis of theMAYSI-2 and UCLA PTSD Reaction Index for DSM-IV screening questionnaires and to derive implications for research and care concepts. Data was available from155 adolescents, 70%of whomweremale.The adolescents had been in boarding schools for an average of 3.26 years (SD = 2.48). A traumatic experience was evident in 69.7%(n = 108) of the adolescents, and 51.6%(n = 80) of the adolescentswere "conspicuous" in at least one of the six scales of theMAYSI-2. Taken together, 33.5%(n = 52) of the adolescents met the criteria for a suspected post-traumatic stress disorder according to ICD-10. Screening procedures should be established in boarding schools to identify traumatic experiences and psychopathological abnormalities in a timely manner. Concepts from youth welfare institutions can be used to deal with trauma experiences.There is a need for further research on traumatic experiences directly related to the boarding school placement situation.

