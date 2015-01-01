Abstract

Sleep quality is an important indicator of treatment outcome for patients with traffic accident injuries. In Vietnam, the impacts of injury on sleep status are usually amplified in urban areas due to disproportionate distribution of mental care services between the city and less developed settings. Our study investigated deterioration in sleep quality and identified associated demographic factors among traffic injury patients in an small urban setting of Vietnam. A cross-sectional study was conducted among 408 patients in one provincial hospital and five district hospitals in Thai Binh, Vietnam from October to December 2018. A structured questionnaire was designed based on 3 standardized scales: Health-related Quality of Life, the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index and the Kessler Scale. Face-to-face interviews and medical records were conducted by trained health professionals on patients hospitalized in the Trauma-Orthopedic/Burn Department and Surgery and General Department. About 16.9% of respondents had sleep disturbances, and there was a statistically significant difference between age group (p < 0.01), education level (p < 0.01), and monthly household income (p < 0.01) between participants who with and without sleep disturbances. Furthermore, more than half (50.7%) of respondents sleep less than 5 h per day, while 18.7% of the sampled also reported that the habitual sleep efficiency was below 85%. Current results indicated that people being female, suffering from traumatic brain injury, being comatose at hospitalization, and having higher psychological distress scores were more likely to suffer from sleep problems. Our study is one of the first evidence in Vietnam to assess sleep disturbances in road traffic injury patients and their correlated factors. It is important to identify patients who are at risk of sleep disturbances based on socio-demographic and clinical characteristics, as well as psychological distress status. Therefore, a holistic approach should be taken to include sleep quality and psychological state in the treatment process and outcome assessment for road traffic injury patients.

Language: en