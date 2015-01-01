Abstract

Although studies have been made of different subtypes of individuals who committed sexual homicides, the research into nonstranger and stranger sexual homicides remains limited. This study therefore aimed to examine whether those who sexually murder nonstrangers differ from those who kill strangers. Data derived from police records, court documents, and published case reports spanning a 31 year period (1988-2018) in mainland China were used to examine the modus operandi of 127 males who committed sexual homicides (45 nonstranger and 82 stranger cases). Relative to nonstranger sexual homicides, stranger sexual homicides were more likely to have been committed by individuals with a previous sexual offense conviction and the victims were more likely to have been single and employed at the time of the offense. Furthering the analysis, a logistic regression found that individuals who targeted strangers were significantly more likely to have committed their homicide at an outdoor location, to have been sexually motivated, and to have used murder weapons that required more physical strength than those who killed nonstranger victims. These findings can be informative to law enforcement agents and security professionals in their investigative processes.

