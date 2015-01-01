Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In the United States, deaths among pedestrians have increased dramatically since 2009 relative to other vulnerable road users, with substance use described as an important risk factor. This study aimed to explore blood alcohol concentrations (BAC g/dL) among pedestrian fatalities in the United States between 2016 and 2020. Exploring the presence of alcohol among pedestrian cases will support targeted interventions designed to reduce risk.



METHODS: This study utilized pedestrian fatality and alcohol screening data provided by the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). Logistic models were examined to identify statistical associations (ORs, 95% CI) by age, race, and sex relative to positive BAC exposure (BAC > 0.0 g/dL), mild exposure (BAC > 0.0 <.079 g/dL), moderate to severe alcohol exposure (BAC 0.08-.299 g/dL), and severe exposure (BAC ≥ 0.30 g/dL).



RESULTS: Between 2016 and 2020, 33,375 pedestrian fatalities were reported to FARS with 75.1% of cases retained for analysis (n = 25,077). Fatalities were more likely to be White (69.3%), male (69.9%), and between 25-64 years of age (67.3%). 74.0% of fatalities were tested for alcohol, with 40.9% screening positive. Females, cases ≥ 75 years of age, and those identified as Asians reported the lowest odds of being positive for alcohol exposure.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest an ongoing threat to pedestrians due to alcohol consumption and that exposure odds vary by demographic characteristics. Unfortunately, analytical approaches to understanding the roles played by drugs and alcohol among vulnerable road users tend to be marginalized in the literature. Analytical, evidence-based investigations are needed to curtail the risk of pedestrian fatalities in the U.S.

Language: en