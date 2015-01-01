|
Citation
Chan YS, Tsai WD. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37459225
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Driving under the influence (DUI) is one of the major causes of traffic crashes in Taiwan, leading to huge medical expenditures and human capital loss. Although the authorities have enacted several policies to reduce drunk driving, most penalties are based on drunk drivers' alcohol levels. According to Taiwan regulations, drivers could pay a fine to refuse the breath test if they are not involved in a traffic collision, and there is no clear evidence showing that they are DUI. Therefore, increased sanctions for DUI may lead to increased breath test refusals. If breath tests for drunk driving could be refused with little or no punishments for drivers, then the detection of behavioral impairment would weaken, and the deterrent effect of DUI punishment would be limited.
Language: en
Keywords
DUI; Drink driving; alcohol; breath test refusal; driving under the influence; impaired driving