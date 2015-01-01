|
Barnes A. Workplace Health Saf. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)
37458206
BACKGROUND: Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States, with 20% of deaths in adults under age 65. Commercial drivers have an increased CVD incidence rate of 50% compared to 30% for the general population, yet one third of drivers will not be screened for risk factors due to a lack of insurance or primary care. With approximately 3.5 million commercial drivers nationally and correlation of CVD to increased motor vehicle accidents, fatalities, and excessive healthcare costs, addressing the care gap for this high-risk population is imperative.
health promotion; commercial drivers; CVD; risk screening